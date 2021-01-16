Madurai

Two killed

Sivaganga

As the manjuvirattu was in progress, vehicular traffic was choking on the Tirupathur-Pillayarpatti stretch from forenoon. Police said that a two-wheeler rider identified as Kannadasan (24) and a pillion rider Dhanapal of Kurunthuni near Kalayarkoil. who were returning after witnessing the manjuvirattu. reportedly hit pedestrians Kuppan (65) and Chinnan of Sowdayanpatti. Kannadasan and Kuppan died on the spot.

The bodies were sent to Tirupathur GH. Thirukoshtiyur police have registered a case.

