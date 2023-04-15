ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed, two injured in accident at fireworks unit near Sivakasi

April 15, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - SIVAKASI

Two workers, both men, were killed instantly when an explosion occurred while they were filling firecrackers with chemicals at a unit in Anaiyur; two other workers, both women, suffered injuries and have been hospitalised, police said

The Hindu Bureau

Two workers were killed in a fire accident at Modern Fireworks, in Anaiyur, falling under the Maraneri police station limits near Sivakasi on Saturday, while two other workers, both women, were admitted to government hospital with injuries.

The police identified the deceased as P. Karuppasamy (28) and V. Thangavelu (55) of Idaiyankulam.

Police said that an explosion occurred due to a spark triggered by friction, while workers were filling chemicals during the manufacture of the ground chakkar firecracker, at around 11 a.m. Both the workers were killed on the spot. V. Karuppammal (45) of Vilampatti sustained head injuries after a stone hit her. Another woman, R. Marithai (45) of Thothupatti suffered shock due to the explosion.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to government hospital. The Maraneri police are investigating.

