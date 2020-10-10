Two killed, two injured as bus, car collide

Madurai

Two persons were killed in an accident involving a car and a bus that collided head on under Chekkanoorani police station limits on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as K. Vignesh (31) of Tiruppalai and R. Dineshkumar (30) of Anaiyur. Both were killed on the spot after the speeding car proceeding towards Theni hit the median on Madurai-Theni highway near Munduvelampatti junction. The driver lost control of the vehicle. It jumped the median and came to the middle of the other lane of the road when a bus proceeding on the opposite direction hit it. Bodies of the injured were kept at Government Hospital in Usilampatti.

Fire and Rescue services personnel struggled for more than an hour to cut open the mangled remains of the car in which two persons got entangled. The injured were identified as Balamurugan and an army personnel, Ranadev. They have been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

The police are investigating.