Two killed, two injured as bus, car collide

Madurai
Two persons were killed in an accident involving a car and a bus that collided head on under Chekkanoorani police station limits on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as K. Vignesh (31) of Tiruppalai and R. Dineshkumar (30) of Anaiyur. Both were killed on the spot after the speeding car proceeding towards Theni hit the median on Madurai-Theni highway near Munduvelampatti junction. The driver lost control of the vehicle. It jumped the median and came to the middle of the other lane of the road when a bus proceeding on the opposite direction hit it. Bodies of the injured were kept at Government Hospital in Usilampatti.
Fire and Rescue services personnel struggled for more than an hour to cut open the mangled remains of the car in which two persons got entangled. The injured were identified as Balamurugan and an army personnel, Ranadev. They have been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.
The police are investigating.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath