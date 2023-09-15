ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed near Natham as country made crackers burst

September 15, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, two persons died when country-made crackers burst suddenly in rural pockets of Dindigul district on Friday.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that victims — Raja (25) son of Rasu and Karuppiah (32) son of Murugan — were making the crackers and bombs at a private farm in Kuttupatti Mangammal Salai near Natham, when they burst suddenly. They died on the spot..

It is said that there are many such illegal spots, where people make crackers and bombs illegally. The noise from these crackers are of high decibels which people prefer for occasions and festivals.

The police sent the two bodies to Government Hospital, Dindigul for post-mortem. Superintendent of Police V Baskaran, DSP Udayakumar, Inspector Thanga Muniasami, Tahsildar Ramiah inspected the spot.

The public said that the authorities should keep a vigil on such private farms where the illegal crackers were made prior to festivals. A case was registered. Further investigations are on.

