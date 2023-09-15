HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed near Natham as country made crackers burst

September 15, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, two persons died when country-made crackers burst suddenly in rural pockets of Dindigul district on Friday.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that victims — Raja (25) son of Rasu and Karuppiah (32) son of Murugan — were making the crackers and bombs at a private farm in Kuttupatti Mangammal Salai near Natham, when they burst suddenly. They died on the spot..

It is said that there are many such illegal spots, where people make crackers and bombs illegally. The noise from these crackers are of high decibels which people prefer for occasions and festivals.

The police sent the two bodies to Government Hospital, Dindigul for post-mortem. Superintendent of Police V Baskaran, DSP Udayakumar, Inspector Thanga Muniasami, Tahsildar Ramiah inspected the spot.

The public said that the authorities should keep a vigil on such private farms where the illegal crackers were made prior to festivals. A case was registered. Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.