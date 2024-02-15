Two killed near Aruppukottai after two bikes have head-on collision

February 15, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST

In a tragic incident, R. Baskaran (28) of Vedanatham near Tiruchuli was killed along with his friend, M. Sudhakaran (22), when they were proceeding to attend the marriage of Baskaran’s brother, on Tiruchuli-Aruppkottai Road on Thursday morning.

The police said that the youths who were riding on a motorbike had attempted to overtake a TNSTC bus, proceeding from Narikudi to Aruppukottai. Even as they had crossed half the portion of the bus, the bikers were confronted by another motorbike coming from the opposite side.

Both the bikes had a head-on collision near a petrol bunk in Tiruchuli at around 9 a.m.

After the accident, both the riders fell to their left side and they went under the rear wheel of the bus and they were crushed to death.

The other rider, S. Manikandan of Tiruchuli, who fell away from the bus escaped with injuries.

Tiruchuli police have registered a case.