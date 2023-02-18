ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in separate road accident in Madurai

February 18, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths, K. Saravanan (24) and D. Gautam (24) of Tirupparankundram, were killed in a road accident on GST Road near Tirupparankundram on Friday.

The police said the youths were proceeding towards Tirunagar on a two-wheeler. Gautham was riding and lost control of the speeding bike, and it hit the median at around 12.30 a.m. on Friday. In the impact, Gautham was killed on the spot. Meanwhile, the pillion rider, Saravanan, was hurled towards the opposite lane of the road. He was hit by a bus, proceeding towards Coimbatore from Sivakasi.

Saravanan was admitted to the Government Rajaji hospital but he died few hours later. A case was registered.

Meanwhile, in another accident, a 30-year-old man, V. Murugan, of A. Lakhsmipuram, was killed after falling from a bike. The police said the deceased was the pillion rider and his friend, L. Jothi (34) was riding the bike on Tiruchi-Madurai highway.

When the bike was proceeding near Ayyapatti junction, a cow crossed the road. Jothi applied brake to avoid hitting the animal. However, he lost control of the vehicle and both of them fell on the road.

The police said that both of them sustained injuries. However, Murugan, who suffered head injuries died on the spot. Jothi has been admitted to the GRH. Kottampatti police have registered a case.

