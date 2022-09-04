Two killed in road accidents near Madurai
A clerk in Devakottai Municipality, M. Vijay (24) of Tirumangalam was fatally knocked down by a van at Maravankulam on Saturday night.
The police said that when Vijay was riding a motorbike on Madurai to Tirumangalam Road, a speeding van hit him. He sustained bleeding injuries and died on the spot.
Tirumangalam police have booked a case against the van driver who fled the scene.
In a similar incident, another youth, S. Gowtham of MMC Colony in Avaniyapuram, was killed after a bus hit the motorbike on which he was riding on Aruppukottai Road on Saturday.
The police said that the deceased, who was a sales representative in a private company, was riding the bike on Aruppukottai-Madurai four-way highway when a bus hit the bike near Parapathi in the afternoon. Gowtham was killed on the spot.
Koodakoil police have registered a case.
