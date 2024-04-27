Two killed in road accidents in Madurai city

April 27, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MADURAI

Two persons died in two different road accidents in Madurai city on Friday.

In an accident, which took place near Tallakulam on Azhagarkoil Main Road, a two-wheeler was hit by a car. C. Lakshmikanthan (73), who was riding the bike fell on the road sustaining serious injuries. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

In the second incident, 65-year-old S. Kupputhai was waking on the Theni Main Road near PP Chavadi, when a government bus hit her from behind.

She sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Two cases have been registered by the traffic investigation wing and investigation is underway in both the cases.

