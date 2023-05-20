ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in road accident

May 20, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons from Bengaluru were killed in a road accident near here on Friday evening. According to police, Srikanth, 40, of Bengaluru and his family members were returning home apparently from Kanniyakumari on Friday. As they were crossing the Gangaikondan Sri Lankan Refugee Camp area, the car hit a stationary lorry, which had been parked on the four-lane national highway.  While Srikanth and his mother-in-law Premavathi, 60, were killed on the spot, Srikanth’s wife Sasikala, 32, and his seven-year-old daughter were rescued by fire and rescue services personnel from Gangaikondan, who took them to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. A case was registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US