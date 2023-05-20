HamberMenu
Two killed in road accident

May 20, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons from Bengaluru were killed in a road accident near here on Friday evening. According to police, Srikanth, 40, of Bengaluru and his family members were returning home apparently from Kanniyakumari on Friday. As they were crossing the Gangaikondan Sri Lankan Refugee Camp area, the car hit a stationary lorry, which had been parked on the four-lane national highway.  While Srikanth and his mother-in-law Premavathi, 60, were killed on the spot, Srikanth’s wife Sasikala, 32, and his seven-year-old daughter were rescued by fire and rescue services personnel from Gangaikondan, who took them to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. A case was registered.

