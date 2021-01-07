Two killed in road accident

Madurai

07 January 2021 20:31 IST

Two loadmen - M Silambarasan, 26, and K. Kavin, 27, were killed when the cargo van in which they were travelling was hit from behind by a truck near IOC junction on Madurai-Tirumangalam highway in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said the driver of the van, P. Vijayan, 27, who was injured, has been admitted to Government Rajaji hospital. The van was closely following a truck on the highway. The driver of the coal-laden truck that was proceeding to Palani from Thoothukudi port suddenly slowed down after one of its tyre burst at around 2 a.m.

The van driver was caught off guard and could not apply brakes, bring the vehicle to a stop and so rammed the truck violently. Tirumangalam Town police are investigating.