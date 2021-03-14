Two killed in road accident near Usilampatti

Madurai

14 March 2021 19:58 IST

Two persons riding a motorbike were fatally knocked down by a speeding van near Usilampatti on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as R. Abhishek, 21, and P. Rajkumar, 35, of Vellimalaipatti. The accident occurred on Usilampatti- Batlagundu Road near Chinnachempatti at around 6.30 a.m.

Police said the two were going to the flower market in Usilampatti when the van that was coming from the opposite side hit their two-wheeler. Both the victims were dragged for over 10 metres on the road and were killed on the spot. Uthapanaickanoor police are investigating.