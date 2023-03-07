HamberMenu
Two killed in road accident near Tirumangalam

March 07, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Two passengers were killed when a speeding truck hit an autorickshaw in which they were travelling on Dindigul-Virudhunagar highway at Koothiyargundu on Monday.

The deceased were identified as T. Vadivukarasi (34) and P. Magamayee (63) of S.S. Colony. The police said that the driver, K. Thangapandi, applied brakes all of a sudden at around 1.30 p.m.

A truck that was closely following the auto, knocked down the three-wheeler, in which both the women were injured. They were rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital after providing first-aid at Government Hospital in Tirumangalam. However, they succumbed to injuries. Tirumangalam Town police have registered a case.

