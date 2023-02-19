Two killed in road accident near Tiruchuli

February 19, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Aruppukottai

Two persons were killed and another injured when a speeding car rammed a road-side tree near Tiruchuli on Sunday evening.

The police identified the deceased as P. Sugan (30) of Poovanthi and Bharathi (30) of Palavanatham near here. The injured was Sugan’s father, Palraj (60), who has been admitted to the Government Hospital here.

The police said that the trio were returning after offering prayers at a temple in Perunali in Ramanathapuram district.

When the car was proceeding near Kathalanpatti under M. Reddiyapatti police station limits, Sugan, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle, which rammed the tree at around 4.30 p.m.

M. Reddiyapatti police are investigating.