Two killed in road accident near Srivilliputtur

Srivilliputtur

Two persons were killed and six others injured when a speeding car from Thiruvananthapuram knocked them down when they were standing on the roadside at Lakshmipuram Junction on Rajapalayam-Madurai highway near here on Tuesday.

They were identified as M. Ayyanar, 32, of North Malaiyadipatti and Ramasubramaniam, 35, of Kammapati.

The victims were proceeding towards Madurai and stopped their motorbike for a brief halt on the highway at Lakshmipuram Junction.

Even as they were talking to each other, the speeding car hit them at around 11.30 a.m. Both of them were killed on the spot.

The car was driven by M. Mujeeb (43) of Thiruvananthapuram. Six of them, who were travelling in the car, on their way to Nagore sustained injuries. They were given treatment at Government hospital here

Nathampatti police are investigating.