Two killed in road accident near Nagamalai Pudukottai

Published - October 09, 2024 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a university student, S. Sethu, 23, of Kinnimangalam, were killed after the two-wheeler which three students were riding knocked down an elderly pedestrian crossing Madurai — Theni Road near Karadipatti on Tuesday.

Police said the trio, all students of Madurai Kamaraj University, were riding a motorbike on Madurai — Theni Road. When the bike was proceeding near Karadipatti panchayat office at around 1 p.m., A. Muthiah, 60, of Karadipatti tried to cross the road. Sethu, who was riding the bike at a high speed, could not control it and the speeding vehicle hit Muthiah.

Muthaiah, who sustained grievous head injuries, died on the spot.

All the three students were given first aid at a local hospital and were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, where Sethu succumbed to injuries in the wee hours of Wednesday.

