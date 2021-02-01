Two killed in road accident near MKU

Madurai

01 February 2021 22:01 IST

Two persons riding a bike, C. Gobu, 49, and S. Punniyamoorthi, 50, of Oothupatti near Chekkanoorani, were killed on the spot when an unidentified vehicle fatally knocked them down on Theni highway on Monday night.

Police said that Gobu, a former member of Oothupatti panchayat, was riding the bike towards Chekkanoorani from Madurai. When it was approaching Madurai Kamaraj University, a private bus and a truck had passed them at high speed and one of the vehicles hit the bike.

The police added both the vehicles did not stop. Nagamalai Pudukottai police are investigating to identify the two vehicles and the driver who knocked them down.