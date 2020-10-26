Two killed in road accident near Madurai

Madurai

26 October 2020 12:01 IST

The driver lost control of the vehicle that hit a palmyra tree

Two persons were killed when the car in which they were travelling hit a road-side palmyra tree near T. Kallupatti on Rajapalayam - Madurai highway on Sunday evening.

The police said that a retired village administrative officer, M. Selvasekaran (61) and M. Murugavel (60) from Pandapulli near Sankarankoil were proceeding to Madurai on a car.

The car was driven by G. Sangaiah of Kalingapatti. When the car was proceeding near Solaipatti, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the speeding car swerved towards the right side. After jumping into a gorge, the car hit a palmyra tree at around 3.30 p.m.

Both the passengers were killed on the spot. The injured driver was admitted to Government hospital in Tirumangalam.

T. Kallupatti police are investigating.