Two killed in road accident near Kovilpatti

April 14, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a teen, were killed in a road accident near here on Thursday.

 Police said T. Mukesh, 25, of Srivilliputhur and his relative M. Petchiammal, 16, had come to their relative’s house in Kovilpatti to participate in the car festival of Shenbhagavalli Amman Temple which was held on Wednesday.

 After the car festival, Mukesh and Petchiammal left for Srivilliputhur on Thursday in a car. When they were crossing Nakkalamuththanpatti, the car dashed against an oncoming lorry. Mukesh died on the spot while Petchiammal breathed her last while being taken to the hospital.

 Naalattinpudhur police have registered a case in this connection and have picked-up lorry driver S. Muneeswaran, 25, of Indra Colony near Keezha Karisalkulam near Sivagiri in Tenkasi district.

