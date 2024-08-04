ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in road accident near Kariyapatti

Published - August 04, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Kariyapatti

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a girl, were killed when two motorbikes had a head-on collision on Meenakshipuram to A. Mukkulam Road near here on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police identified the deceased as M. Dharshini, 13, of Kariyapatti and Monthai, 65, of Melakallankulam.

The police said that Dharshini and her mother, Pandeeswari, 35, had gone to Madapuram along with Manikandan, 30, on a bike.

ADVERTISEMENT

As they were proceeding near Kanjanaickenpatti, their bike rammed another bike on which Monthai was a pillion rider with Sigappuraja, 65, of Desiynendal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the bikes collided, they hit a speeding truck. All the five were injured.

The injured were rushed to Kariyapatti government hospital from where they were taken to private hospital in Madurai. The Aviyoor police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US