GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in road accident near Kariyapatti

Published - August 04, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Kariyapatti

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a girl, were killed when two motorbikes had a head-on collision on Meenakshipuram to A. Mukkulam Road near here on Sunday morning.

The police identified the deceased as M. Dharshini, 13, of Kariyapatti and Monthai, 65, of Melakallankulam.

The police said that Dharshini and her mother, Pandeeswari, 35, had gone to Madapuram along with Manikandan, 30, on a bike.

As they were proceeding near Kanjanaickenpatti, their bike rammed another bike on which Monthai was a pillion rider with Sigappuraja, 65, of Desiynendal.

After the bikes collided, they hit a speeding truck. All the five were injured.

The injured were rushed to Kariyapatti government hospital from where they were taken to private hospital in Madurai. The Aviyoor police are investigating.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.