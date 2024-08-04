Two killed in road accident near Kariyapatti

Two persons, including a girl, were killed when two motorbikes had a head-on collision on Meenakshipuram to A. Mukkulam Road near here on Sunday morning.

The police identified the deceased as M. Dharshini, 13, of Kariyapatti and Monthai, 65, of Melakallankulam.

The police said that Dharshini and her mother, Pandeeswari, 35, had gone to Madapuram along with Manikandan, 30, on a bike.

As they were proceeding near Kanjanaickenpatti, their bike rammed another bike on which Monthai was a pillion rider with Sigappuraja, 65, of Desiynendal.

After the bikes collided, they hit a speeding truck. All the five were injured.

The injured were rushed to Kariyapatti government hospital from where they were taken to private hospital in Madurai. The Aviyoor police are investigating.