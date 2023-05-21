HamberMenu
Two killed in road accident in Tenkasi

May 21, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in a road accident near Vasudevanallur in the district on Saturday.

Police said lorry driver M. Ulaganathan, 35, of Vasudevanallur was taking cement in the lorry from Sivagiri to Tenkasi. When the lorry was crossing Melapudur near Vasudevanallur, a speeding car hit them from behind. Driver Velladurai, 55, of Karadikulam near Sambavar Vadakarai here, Annamalai, 45, Kaliammal, 70, and Mariammal, 48, all from Naranapuram near Sivagiri, and Mariappan, 48, of Sambavar Vadakarai, all travelling in the car, suffered injuries.

While Mariappan was killed on the spot, all others were taken to the Puliyangudi Government Hospital. Annamalai was rushed to the Sivagiri Government Hospital. However, he died on the way. Vasudevanallur police have registered a case.

