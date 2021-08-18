Two killed in road accident in Parthibanur

Two passengers of a car were killed and a woman sustained injuries, when a speeding TNSTC bus hit the car at Parthibanur by-pass road in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as S. Raja Mohammed (52) and his father-in-law, K. Mohammed Arif (80) of Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district. Raja Mohammed’s wife, Sabeeran Jameel (45) has been admitted to the Government hospital in Paramakudi.

“The family was returning to Ilayangudi after visiting Kamudhi. When the car was cutting through the junction, a bus proceeding to Tiruppur from Rameswaram hit the car,” said Inspector of Police (Parthibanur), N. Sudha.

The police have already placed two pairs of barricades as a precautionary measure on this tri-junction to force vehicles on the highway to slow-down.

The police have picked up bus driver V. Dharmaraj (50) of Thangachimadam.