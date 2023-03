March 22, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

Two construction workers, G. Muneeswaran (21), and M. Parthasarathi (24) of Koodaikoil, were killed in a road accident on Thoothukudi- Madurai Ring Road on Wednesday.

The police said that the duo were riding on a motorbike and proceeding towards Madurai. While overtaking a bus that was proceeding towards Mattuthavani, the bike hit the the bus and both fell down and died on the spot.

Traffic Investigation Wing of Madurai City Police are investigating.