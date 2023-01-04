ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in road accident at Valliyur

January 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VALLIYUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old woman, C. Karthiga, and a five-year-old girl, Saidhaniya, were killed when the moped they were riding was knocked down by a speeding car near here on Wednesday.

Police said Karthiga of Kesavaneri was returning home from Valliyur on the moped, along with her niece Saidhaniya.

When Karthiga tried to cross the four-way highway near Kesavaneri junction, a speeding car hit her moped. While Karthiga died on the spot, the girl died on the way to hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Valliyur police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US