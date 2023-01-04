HamberMenu
Two killed in road accident at Valliyur

January 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VALLIYUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old woman, C. Karthiga, and a five-year-old girl, Saidhaniya, were killed when the moped they were riding was knocked down by a speeding car near here on Wednesday.

Police said Karthiga of Kesavaneri was returning home from Valliyur on the moped, along with her niece Saidhaniya.

When Karthiga tried to cross the four-way highway near Kesavaneri junction, a speeding car hit her moped. While Karthiga died on the spot, the girl died on the way to hospital.

Valliyur police are investigating.

