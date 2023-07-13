July 13, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Two persons were killed and two others critically injured when two bikes collided near Vilaaththikulam on Thursday.

Police said labourers Shanmugaraj, 42, and Shanmugam, 55, both hailing from Ariyanayagipuram near Vilaaththikulam were returning home on a bike on Wednesday night. When they were crossing Sevvaloorani on Vilaaththikulam – Vembar Road, the bike collided against another oncoming bike on which polytechnic students K. Madhan Kumar, 21, of Stalin Colony in Kovilpatti and his friend S. Sudalaimani, 20, of Kannirajapuram near Vembar were riding.

While Shanmugaraj and Sudalaimani were killed on the spot, Shanmugam and Madhan Kumar were admitted to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital with grievous injuries. Madhan Kumar is reportedly in a critical condition.