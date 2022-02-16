Two killed in multiple collisions at Silaiman

Two persons were killed in a multiple collision on Ramanathapuram highway under Silaiman police station limits on Wednesday night. The deceased were identified as T. Manimaran (50) of Koothiyarkundu and Ravindran (50) of Tiruppuvanam.

The police said that Manimaran and his son Rajkumar were riding on a motorbike when a cow suddenly crossed their path.

Even as the biker tried to avoid hitting the bovine, a bus that was following them hit the bike and Manimaran was killed on the spot.

Rajkumar was injured in the accident.

The bus also hit the cow and the bovine which was pregnant was killed.

After hitting a car parked on the roadside, the bus knocked down another two wheeler on which Ravindran was riding.

Silaiman police are investigating.