Two killed in fire caused by LPG leak

TENKASI
Two workers of a private LPG dealer who were under treatment for burn injuries died on Sunday.
Police said Vaikundam (70) of Tiruvengadam, Kali (36) of Thazhaioothu and Pasupathi Pandian (25) of Veeranapuram near here were working with a private LPG dealer here in Tiruvengadam.
Three days ago, when Vaikundam, a bachelor, was cooking at his house, Pasupathi Pandian, the van driver of the LPG agent, had informed Vaikundam that one refill delivered to a customer four days ago had complained of leak.
In a bid to attend to the complaint, Vaikundam had directed Pasupathi Pandian to bring the refill to his house. Hence, accompanied by Kali, he took the refill to Vaikundam's house.
According to police inquiries, when Vaikundam had reportedly attempted to set right the leak in the refill, the gas from the refill had spread to the room, where he was already cooking. In the next few minutes, the fire surrounded the trio and they suffered serious burns.
Vaikundam and Kali, who were rushed to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, died on Sunday, while Pasupathi pandian was still under treatment, police said.
A case has been registered by the Tiruvengadam police.
