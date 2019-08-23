Two killed in explosion at cracker shop

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Two persons were charred to death in an explosion at a fireworks retail shop at Mettamalai under Sattur Town police station limits on Friday night.

The police identified the deceased as G. Ramesh, 38, the shop owner, and his employee Dharmar, 35, both from Viswanathan.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police M. Rajarajan, who rushed to the spot, said that Ramesh and his two employees were unloading cracker boxes from a vehicle when suspected mishandling of the fireworks led to an explosion inside the shop at around 8. 30 pm. In the impact of the the blast, both Ramesh and Dharmar were charred and their bodies were thrown away.

The SP said that the third man managed to run away to a safe distance and escaped unhurt. The roof of the shop also collapsed in the impact of the explosion. The fire was immediately put out.

Since the shop was located in an isolated place there was no collateral damage, the SP said.