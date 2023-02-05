HamberMenu
Two killed in collision of motorcycles near Usilampatti

February 05, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

Sundar S 5988

Two persons, including an army man, G. Praveen, 27, were killed when two motorcycles collided near Chekkanoorani on Saturday night. Police said that S. Selvam, 25, of Jothimanickam was riding a motorcycle. When he tried to cross the Madurai - Theni highway, the speeding two-wheeler of Praveen hit him. Both Selvam and Praveen were killed on the spot. The police said that Praveen, who was deployed in Leh in Ladakh, was at his native place on leave. Two others, who were riding pillion, Pradeep and Prasath, 25, were injured in the accident that was reported at around 8.45 p.m. They were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital. Chekkanoorani police are investigating.

