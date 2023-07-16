ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in an accident at Vedasandur

July 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons from Dindigul were killed when the bike they were riding hit a bus which was coming out of the TNSTC depot at Vedasandur on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as A. Balachander (39) of Thadikombu and N. Nagaraj (29) of Dindigul.

The police said that the bus, which was proceeding to Madurai from Erode, had gone to the depot for refuelling at around midnight. After refuelling, the bus was coming out, when the motorists, who were proceeding towards Dindigul, were caught unawares by the sudden emergence of the bus from the depot. The rider could not control the bike and it rammed against the bus.

Both were killed on the spot.

The Vedasandur police have booked bus driver Magudam for the fatal accident.

