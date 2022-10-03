Two killed in accidents

ADVERTISEMENT

A textile shop owner and an engineering student were killed in separate road accidents on Sunday night.

Police said S. Ruben Raj, 28, of Sattur, who was running a textile shop in Sattur, was returning home on bike on Sunday night from Kovilpatti. When he was crossing the four-lane national highway at Mooppanpatti intersection, a speeding car proceeding from Madurai to Tirunelveli hit the two-wheeler in which Ruben Raj was killed on the spot.

Kovilpatti East Police sent the body to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for a post-mortem and arrested car driver S. Subhash, 27, of Thiruvananthapuram.

In another incident, engineering student K. Gowtham, 23, of Rayagiri near Sivagiri in Tenkasi district was killed on the spot, while his friends S. Karan, 19, and J. Hariharasudhan, 17, sustained serious injuries when Gowtham’s two-wheeler collided against another bike at Rayagiri on Sunday night. The three youths were returning home after attending a temple festival in their area.

Sivagiri police have registered a case.