ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in accidents in Tirunelveli

October 08, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons including a Sanitary Inspector and an ambulance driver were killed in separate accidents near Kulavanigarpuram manned level crossing near the Palayamkottai Central Prison in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said Sanitary Inspector Deivanayagam, 59, of Tamil Nadu Housing Board Quarters near Palayamkottai Bus-Stand was going towards the new bus-stand on his bike around 4.30 a.m. on Saturday. When he was crossing the Kulavanigarpuram manned level crossing, an unidentified vehicle coming from Melapalayam area fatally knocked him down on the spot.

When the police alerted a private ambulance to take the body to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem, the ambulance was rushing to the accident site. Even as the ambulance was about to reach the spot, a container lorry hit the ambulance which seriously injured driver Jayaprakash, 59, of Vannarpet. Even though he was immediately taken to the hospital, he died on the way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as the body of Deivanayagam was lying on the track, the Chennai – Tiruchendur Chendur Express Train was stopped at a distance. The train left for Tiruchendur after 45 minutes after the body was removed and sent for the post-mortem.

Tirunelveli Traffic Wing police have registered cases. Ambulance driver Jayaprakash, who recently underwent angioplasty, had so far handled over 2,000 bodies, mostly accident and COVID victims.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US