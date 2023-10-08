HamberMenu
Two killed in accidents in Tirunelveli

October 08, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons including a Sanitary Inspector and an ambulance driver were killed in separate accidents near Kulavanigarpuram manned level crossing near the Palayamkottai Central Prison in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said Sanitary Inspector Deivanayagam, 59, of Tamil Nadu Housing Board Quarters near Palayamkottai Bus-Stand was going towards the new bus-stand on his bike around 4.30 a.m. on Saturday. When he was crossing the Kulavanigarpuram manned level crossing, an unidentified vehicle coming from Melapalayam area fatally knocked him down on the spot.

When the police alerted a private ambulance to take the body to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem, the ambulance was rushing to the accident site. Even as the ambulance was about to reach the spot, a container lorry hit the ambulance which seriously injured driver Jayaprakash, 59, of Vannarpet. Even though he was immediately taken to the hospital, he died on the way.

Even as the body of Deivanayagam was lying on the track, the Chennai – Tiruchendur Chendur Express Train was stopped at a distance. The train left for Tiruchendur after 45 minutes after the body was removed and sent for the post-mortem.

Tirunelveli Traffic Wing police have registered cases. Ambulance driver Jayaprakash, who recently underwent angioplasty, had so far handled over 2,000 bodies, mostly accident and COVID victims.

