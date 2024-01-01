ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in accidents in Madurai city

January 01, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were killed in road accidents in the city on Sunday night.

The police identified one of the deceased as G. Saravanan, 27, of Usilampatti. The biker had crashed his speeding bike against a barricade on Tiruchi highway near Pandikoil at around 11.50 p.m. He died on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the other accident, an unidentified male, aged around 23 years, was killed after the bike on which he was a pillion rider hit the railings along the pedestrian pathway on Melur Highway near police officers mess.

The bike rider, Bharathikannan, 23, of Meenakshipuram, sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in an unconscious state.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US