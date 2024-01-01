GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed in accidents in Madurai city

January 01, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were killed in road accidents in the city on Sunday night.

The police identified one of the deceased as G. Saravanan, 27, of Usilampatti. The biker had crashed his speeding bike against a barricade on Tiruchi highway near Pandikoil at around 11.50 p.m. He died on the spot.

In the other accident, an unidentified male, aged around 23 years, was killed after the bike on which he was a pillion rider hit the railings along the pedestrian pathway on Melur Highway near police officers mess.

The bike rider, Bharathikannan, 23, of Meenakshipuram, sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in an unconscious state.

