Two killed in accident

Nagercoil

20 August 2021 18:15 IST

The busy Nagercoil – Thiruvananthapuram highway witnessed a accident on Friday in which two youths were run over by a bus after the bike on which they were riding hit a pedestrian at Kaliyakkavilai.

The victims were identified as Shaji, 18, and his friend Prem Kumar, 22, both hailing from Kattathurai near Kaliyakkavilai.

The police said the duo was going to Kuzhithurai from Kaliyakkavilai on a bike. When they overtook a government bus, they hit shopkeeper Nazeer, 52, who was crossing the road. In the impact, the boys lost control of the vehicle and fell on the middle of the road only to be crushed by the bus.

The police, after collecting the CCTV footages from cameras installed near the mishap site, said that the youths’ overtaking of the bus at high speed and hitting the pedestrian had led to the accident.

Kaliyakkavilai police have registered a case.