Two killed in accident

RAMANATHAPURAM
In a tragic incident, two persons, including a 19-year-old youth, died on the spot, when two-wheelers collided head on at Poochivalasai, near here on Wednesday.
Police said that Karan (19), son of Nallamuthu of Andithevan Valasai near Valandaravai here, had dropped his sister in a college in Muthupettai and was returning home.
As he was approaching Poochivalasai, a two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction collided with him, in which both the riders fell off and died on the spot. The bike rider was identified as Palpandi (61) of Paruthikaadu Valasai.
On information, Tiruppulani police arrived at the spot and made arrangements to send the two bodies to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.
Youth falls under lorry dies
DINDIGUL
Gowtham (20), son of Balakrishnan of NS Nagar, Abirami Nagar here, died when a speeding lorry coming behind him hit him near Thadicombu, on Wednesday.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that the youth was studying final year B. Com in a college here. Due to covid-19 pandemic and since classes were being held online, Gowtham was working with a milk producer by delivering sachets to tea shops in Thadicombu.
While he was returning, the lorry hit him from the rear, in which he died on the spot. The driver Gunasekaran (44) of Omalur was arrested. The body was sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.
