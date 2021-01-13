Two killed in accident

13 January 2021 18:48 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Two persons, including an 8-year-old girl, were killed in a road accident near Kovilpatti on Wednesday when the cargo autorickshaw in which they were travelling hit a stationary lorry from behind.

Police said Gopalakrishnan, 35, of Mela Thediyoor near Palayamkottai, who is running a lathe in Coimbatore, was returning to his native place in his cargo auto along with his family and relatives for ‘Pongal’.

When they were crossing Idaiseval Chathrapatti intersection, the cargo auto hit a stationary lorry from behind around 7 a.m. in which Gopalakrishnan’s daughter Yashika, 8, and driver Bhaskar’s wife Sumithra, 35, were killed on the spot.

Moreover, Gopalakrishnan, his wife Vijaya, son Pranesh, Bhaskar, his son Rajkumar, 4, Parthibhan, 20, and R. Preetha, 20, sustained grievous injuries.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kovilpatti, Kalaikathiravan, and team from Nalattinpudhur police station rescued the injured and sent them to the Kovilpatti Government Hospital and the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Nalattinpudhur police have registered a case. Inquiries revealed that the lorry had remained on the stretch after there was a break-down complaint.