Two killed in accident

TIRUNELVELI

08 June 2020 21:35 IST

Speeding car hits bike on highway

Two persons, including a five-year-old girl, were killed in a road accident near Nanguneri on Monday.

Police said T. Kannan, 45, of Singaneri near Nanguneri was taking his niece Kaavya, 16, of nearby Thalapathisamudhram on a bike to get her hall ticket for SSLC public examination. His son, Sabareesh, 9, and another niece, Manisha, 5, were with them.

When the bike crossed the four-lane national highway at Thalapathisamudram, a speeding car hit the two-wheeler, seriously injuring the quartet.

Kannan and Manisha died on the way to Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam in Nagercoil, while Sabareesh and Kaavya were admitted to a private hospital with grievous injuries.

The bodies were sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Ervadi police registered a case.