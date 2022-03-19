Two killed in accident, seven hurt

The mangled vehicles kept at Sathirakudi police station in Ramanathapuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

March 19, 2022 19:51 IST

A woman, aged about 42 years from New Delhi, who was proceeding to Rameswaram in a private taxi with her husband died after the car they were travelling in collided with another passenger vehicle coming on the opposite direction at Sathirakudi in Ramanathapuram on Saturday.

A 36-year-old man Mohamed Azaruddin of Keelakarai who was travelling in the other vehicle also died at the hospital. Seven persons including the drivers of the vehicles are undergoing treatment, police said.

Police said that the woman and her husband were proceeding to Rameswaram, while the six people travelling in an omni van were coming towards Madurai to see off a relative at the airport. As the vehicles neared Sathirakudi, the accident happened claiming two lives.

Sathirakudi police have registered a case and are investigating.