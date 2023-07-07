Two killed in accident on elevated corridor

July 07, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Srinivasa Babu, 23, of Bethaniyapuram and Ananthakrishnan, 23, of West Masi Street here were killed in a road accident when the motorcycle on which they were riding rammed the parapet wall on the elevated corridor on New Natham Road here on Friday. The youth were coming from Oomachikulam. When they were at the turning over the PTR statue, Srinivasa Babu hit the parapet wall. He was killed on the spot on the elevated corridor. Ananthakrishnan fell to his death on the road below the elevated corridor. The Tallakulam Traffic Police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.