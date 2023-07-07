HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in accident on elevated corridor

July 07, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Srinivasa Babu, 23, of Bethaniyapuram and Ananthakrishnan, 23, of West Masi Street here were killed in a road accident when the motorcycle on which they were riding rammed the parapet wall on the elevated corridor on New Natham Road here on Friday. The youth were coming from Oomachikulam. When they were at the turning over the PTR statue, Srinivasa Babu hit the parapet wall. He was killed on the spot on the elevated corridor. Ananthakrishnan fell to his death on the road below the elevated corridor. The Tallakulam Traffic Police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.