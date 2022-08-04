Two killed in accident in Madurai

The Hindu Bureau August 04, 2022 13:38 IST

Two persons from Cuddalore district were killed on spot while seven others sustained injuries

The van carrying tourists from Cuddalore district that rammed against a tanker lorry on Tiruchi-Madurai highway in Madurai district on August 4, 2022, claiming two lives | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Two persons, including the driver of a tourist van were killed when the vehicle that came from Cuddalore district rammed against a truck on Tiruchi-Madurai highway at Othakadai, on Thursday morning. Seven others sustained injuries when the van that was proceeding to Courtallam hit a tanker lorry from behind, on the four-way highway near the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. The accident occurred at around 6 a.m. The police said the front portion of the van was smashed in the accident and the driver V. Prabhu (37) and a passenger who was sitting on the front seat, K. Soundar (41) of Nellikuppam, were killed on the spot. Two passengers S. Senthil (39) and V. Natarjan (41), were admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital for bleeding injuries. Othakadai police have registered a case.



