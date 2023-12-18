GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed, cattle heads electrocuted

December 18, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The house at Vellambal near Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district that collapsed on Monday morning, killing one person and injuring another.

The house at Vellambal near Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district that collapsed on Monday morning, killing one person and injuring another. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A 75-year-old farmer, Veluchamy, from Vellambal village near Sayalgudi in Ramanathapuram district was killed after a wall of his house collapsed in the rain on Monday.

According to the police, the man was killed on the spot. His daughter, Ponnuthai, 32, suffered injuries on her hip and legs. She has been admitted to Kadaladi Government Hospital. In Tharavai Thoppu in Pamban, two cattle heads belonging to Arumugam were electrocuted.

In neighbouring Sivaganga district, one migrant worker, Dileep, 40, was killed and another migrant worker, Ranjith, 35, was injured after a wall collapsed in their house near Devakottai in Sivaganga district on Monday. Dileep died on the way to hospital.

In another incident, Pappammal, 60, and her son Suresh, 35, were injured after a building, in disuse, next to their house caved in at Marakulam.

Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said that damage to huts and the total number of affected livestock was being assessed. Since the situation was not alarming in the district, he said that as of now no holiday was declared for schools and colleges. The situation would be assessed early Tuesday morning and a decision will be taken based on it. However, since some schools had been inundated, the school heads could take a call taking into account the situation at their respective school.

Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith said since there was not much rain on Monday compared to Sunday, the situation in the district was not alarming.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.