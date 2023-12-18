Two killed, cattle heads electrocuted

December 18, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A 75-year-old farmer, Veluchamy, from Vellambal village near Sayalgudi in Ramanathapuram district was killed after a wall of his house collapsed in the rain on Monday.

According to the police, the man was killed on the spot. His daughter, Ponnuthai, 32, suffered injuries on her hip and legs. She has been admitted to Kadaladi Government Hospital. In Tharavai Thoppu in Pamban, two cattle heads belonging to Arumugam were electrocuted.

In neighbouring Sivaganga district, one migrant worker, Dileep, 40, was killed and another migrant worker, Ranjith, 35, was injured after a wall collapsed in their house near Devakottai in Sivaganga district on Monday. Dileep died on the way to hospital.

In another incident, Pappammal, 60, and her son Suresh, 35, were injured after a building, in disuse, next to their house caved in at Marakulam.

Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said that damage to huts and the total number of affected livestock was being assessed. Since the situation was not alarming in the district, he said that as of now no holiday was declared for schools and colleges. The situation would be assessed early Tuesday morning and a decision will be taken based on it. However, since some schools had been inundated, the school heads could take a call taking into account the situation at their respective school.

Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith said since there was not much rain on Monday compared to Sunday, the situation in the district was not alarming.