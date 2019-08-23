Two killed as van plunges into gorge

Two persons were killed and five others injured when the van they were travelling in plunged into a 100-foot-deep gorge near Silver Cascade near here late on Thursday night.

The families of Sadiq, 45, and Rahmatullah, 41, from Kodaikanal were returning to the hill town in the van after attending a wedding in Batlagundu. When the vehicle approached the waterfalls, Mr. Rahmatullah, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle due to the sudden appearance of an Indian gaur on the road in the heavy fog. The van hit the parapet and fell into the gorge.

His son Rashik Farid, 13, and Mr. Sadiq’s daughter Rupithaharin, 18, were killed on the spot. Mr. Rahmatullah, his wife Sharmila, 35, daughter Shamra Fathima, 8, Mr. Sadiq and his wife Kamarunisha, 43, sustained injuries.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel and Kodaikanal police rescued the injured and admitted them to Kodaikanal Government Hospital, where they were administered first aid. Later, they were shifted to Government Theni Medical College Hospital.

Kodaikanal police are investigating.