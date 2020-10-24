Two killed as van knocks down motorbike near Usilampatti

Madurai

24 October 2020 15:11 IST

Following a head-on collision, the bike rider dies on the spot and the van topples killing a passenger inside the cabin.

Two persons were killed and three others injured when a cargo van toppled after knocking down a two-wheeler on Theni highway near Usilampatti on Friday midnight.

The deceased were identified as V. Vivith, 25, of Vellai Malaipatti, and M. Murugan, 50, of Ambasamudram of Theni district.

The police said that Vivith was coming towards Usilampatti from Theni on a motorbike when the van, carrying cow dung, proceeding in the opposite direction, had a head-on collision with the bike at around 12.15 a.m. on Saturday.

The bike rider was killed on the spot near Thottappanaickanoor junction. Similarly, Murugan, who was sitting in the cabin of the van, succumbed to head injuries he had sustained after the van toppled.

While the driver, Rajesh Kumar, escaped with minor injuries, three persons sitting over the bags of cow dung, were seriously injured. P Govindaraj, 45, and P. Perumal, 30, of Ambasamudram were admitted to the Government hospital in Usilampatti. Govindaraj’s son who sustained fracture on his leg has been admitted to the Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai.

Usilampatti Taluk police are investigating.