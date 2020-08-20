Two killed as trucks collide head-on in Usilampatti

Three others, who were injured, have been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital

Two persons were killed in a road accident involving two trucks in Usilampatti in the early hours of Thursday. The police identified the deceased as V. Palpandi (47) and P. Ramar (45), both from Thanakkankulam.

The police said that a truck, going from Madurai to Usilampatti, collided with a tipper lorry proceeding to Vadugapatti from Andipatti at the Vadugapatti junction at around 4 a.m. In the impact of the head-on collision, the front portion of both the trucks were badly damaged. The truck proceeding to Vadugapatti was carrying bricks.

The spot where the accident took place did not have a road median, the police said.

Three others involved in the accident, S. Vinod (27), P. Petchi (37) and G. Suresh (22), all from Thanakkankulam, have been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Usilampatti Town police are investigating.